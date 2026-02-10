Listen Live
Close
Sports

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Dou...

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning Team USA’s first-ever medal in mixed doubles curling.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CURLING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
Source: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / Getty

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning Team USA’s first-ever medal in mixed doubles curling.

The duo claimed silver after a narrow 6-5 loss to Sweden in a thrilling final on Tuesday.

The American pair showcased resilience throughout the tournament.

They defeated Sweden 8-7 in round-robin play to secure a semifinal spot but fell short in the gold medal match.

Sweden’s sibling duo, Isabella and Rasmus Wranå, clinched victory with a clutch final shot in the eighth end, marking their country’s first Olympic gold in the event.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Despite the loss, Dropkin and Thiesse’s performance was historic.

Mixed doubles curling was introduced to the Olympics in 2018, and this silver medal is the first for the U.S. in the event.

The pair finished the tournament with a 7-4 record, including a dramatic 9-8 semifinal win over host nation Italy.

The final was a nail-biter, with the Americans holding a 5-4 lead heading into the last end.

However, Sweden’s precision and a 97% shot success rate from Isabella Wranå proved decisive.

Thiesse and Dropkin’s journey to the podium is a testament to their dedication.

Both began curling as juniors, winning national titles in 2012, and later teamed up in 2022.

Their partnership quickly flourished, culminating in a world championship win in 2023 and now an Olympic silver medal.

This historic achievement cements their legacy as trailblazers for U.S. curling on the global stage.

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

SuperCross coming to Indianapolis - B1057 Ticket agiveaway
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Supercross

Happy young adult plus size couple in love sitting in autumn city park
The Sean Show  |  Nick Cottongim

Tune Up Tuesday: The Secret to a Stronger Marriage

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close