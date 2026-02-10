Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rar...

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

This bronze medal is a significant milestone for Team USA, as it marks only the third singles luge medal in the nation’s Olympic history.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Ashley Farquharson made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming only the second American woman to medal in women’s luge.

Her dramatic comeback earned her a bronze medal, tying the best finish in U.S. history for the event.

Farquharson, 26, entered the final day of competition in fifth place after two runs but surged into medal contention with a stellar third run of 52.877 seconds.

She held her position with a clean fourth run, finishing with a combined time of 3:31.582.

This performance secured her spot on the podium, joining Erin Hamlin, who won bronze in 2014, as the only U.S. women to medal in luge.

Germany’s Julia Taubitz claimed gold with a dominant time of 3:30.625, while Latvia’s Elina Bota took silver at 3:31.543.

Farquharson’s consistency and precision in the final runs allowed her to edge out Italy’s Verena Hofer, who finished fourth.

Farquharson’s journey to the podium began in Park City, Utah, where she discovered luge through an after-school program.

This bronze medal is a significant milestone for Team USA, as it marks only the third singles luge medal in the nation’s Olympic history.

Farquharson’s performance highlights her resilience and cements her place among the sport’s elite.

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

SuperCross coming to Indianapolis - B1057 Ticket agiveaway
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Supercross

Happy young adult plus size couple in love sitting in autumn city park
The Sean Show  |  Nick Cottongim

Tune Up Tuesday: The Secret to a Stronger Marriage

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close