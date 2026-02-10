Listen Live
Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Alex Hall, the reigning Olympic champion in slopestyle skiing, added another medal to his collection by winning silver at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

Published on February 10, 2026

FREESTYLE SKIING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-PODIUM
Source: JEFF PACHOUD / Getty

Livigno, Italy – Alex Hall, the reigning Olympic champion in slopestyle skiing, added another medal to his collection by winning silver at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Hall’s second run earned him a score of 85.75, narrowly missing gold, which went to Norway’s Birk Ruud with a score of 86.28.

New Zealand’s Luca Harrington claimed bronze with 85.15.

Hall, who won gold in the 2022 Beijing Games, was aiming to defend his title but fell on the first rail of his final run.

Despite the setback, his second run proved strong enough to secure a podium finish.

Reflecting on his performance, Hall said:

“I’ve never thought it was, like, ‘I got to defend the gold medal.’ I got one. No one’s taking that one from me.”

The event was held at the Livigno Snow Park, where Hall had a special connection.

His mother’s family hails from northern Italy, and a large group of relatives gathered to cheer him on.

Hall also spent the first 16 years of his life in Switzerland, just north of the Italian Alps, making this silver medal win even more meaningful.

Hall’s journey to the podium was marked by his creativity and technical skill, which have made him a standout in the sport.

While he fell short of repeating as Olympic champion, his silver medal solidifies his status as one of the top slopestyle skiers in the world.

Looking ahead, Hall will compete in the big air competition, which begins on February 15.

With his strong performance in slopestyle, he remains a favorite to contend for another medal.

