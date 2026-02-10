Source: Julian Finney / Getty

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan delivered a stellar performance to secure bronze in the inaugural women’s team combined alpine skiing event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The duo’s combined effort edged out their more celebrated teammates, Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson, who finished fourth.

This marks the first Olympic medal for both Wiles and Moltzan.

Wiles, competing in her third Olympics, narrowly missed a medal earlier in the week, finishing fourth in the downhill by just 0.27 seconds.

Moltzan, in her second Olympic appearance, showcased her slalom expertise to help clinch the podium finish.

The competition was intense, with Austria’s Ariane Raedler and Katharina Huber taking gold with a combined time of 2:21.66.

Germany’s Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher earned silver at 2:21.71.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Wiles and Moltzan’s combined time of 2:21.91 narrowly secured the bronze, edging out Shiffrin and Johnson.

Wiles laid a strong foundation with a downhill time of 1:37.04, while Moltzan’s slalom run of 44.87 seconds propelled the pair into third place.

Their combined effort was a testament to their determination and skill, especially after Wiles’ near-miss in the downhill event.

Shiffrin and Johnson, the pre-race favorites and reigning world champions in the event, fell short.

Johnson dominated the downhill portion, but Shiffrin’s slalom time of 45.38 seconds, the 15th slowest among 18 competitors, dropped the pair out of medal contention.

The bronze medal win is a historic moment for Wiles and Moltzan, who celebrated with joy on the podium.

Their success highlights the depth of talent in Team USA’s alpine skiing roster and sets the stage for future triumphs.

