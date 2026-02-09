Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Seahawks Dominate Patriots With Stellar Defense To Secure Second Super Bowl Title

The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a commanding 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The game was a showcase of defensive dominance, as the Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense stifled the Patriots’ high-powered offense, led by quarterback Drake Maye.

Under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks’ defense delivered a performance for the ages, racking up six sacks and forcing two critical turnovers.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu sealed the game with a 45-yard pick-six, while Derick Hall and Byron Murphy each contributed two sacks.

The Patriots, who ranked second in points scored during the regular season, were held scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Offensively, Seattle relied on a balanced attack.

Running back Kenneth Walker III who was named the Super Bowl MVP rushed for 135 yards, while quarterback Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner.

Darnold, often labeled a bust earlier in his career, silenced critics by protecting the ball throughout the playoffs and leading the Seahawks to a 17-3 season record.

Kicker Jason Myers was also instrumental, setting a Super Bowl record with five field goals.

Despite a late surge by the Patriots, including a touchdown pass from Maye to Mack Hollins, the Seahawks’ defense ensured the game was never in doubt.

This victory marks Seattle’s first Super Bowl win since their 2013 triumph, once again proving that defense can be the ultimate championship formula.

