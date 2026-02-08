Listen Live
NWS: Warmer Temps, Snow Begins to Melt

Published on February 8, 2026

NWS: Warmer Temps 020826
Source: @NWS / National Weather Service in Indianapolis

STATEWIDE — After weeks of shivering through a deep freeze, Hoosiers can look forward to a break as a warming trend moves into Central Indiana.

Matt Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the state has only seen temperatures nudge above the freezing mark a couple of times in the last three weeks, but that’s about to change.

According to Eckhoff, daytime highs will climb into the 40s on Monday and could even hit the 50s by Tuesday, making it the warmest day of the week for the Indianapolis area. While the sun will feel good, the rapid thaw brings its own set of challenges.

“Snow is going to start melting,” Eckhoff says. “The ground underneath the snow is quite frozen, so it could get kind of sloppy and muddy out there.”

Eckhoff notes that the frozen ground won’t be able to absorb the water quickly. Meteorologists are also closely monitoring the potential for ice jams on waterways like the Wabash and White Rivers, which could trigger small flooding.

Drivers should also watch out for “slick spots” during the morning commutes, as overnight lows are still expected to dip below freezing turning daytime puddles into patches of ice.

NWS: Warmer Temps, Snow Begins to Melt was originally published on wibc.com

