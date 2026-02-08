Listen Live
Close
Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Ti...

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

Lindsey Vonn, the legendary five-time Olympian, faced a second devastating crash during the women’s downhill final.

Published on February 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SKI ALPINE-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
Source: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / Getty

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

Lindsey Vonn, the legendary five-time Olympian, faced a devastating crash during the women’s downhill final at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Just 13 seconds into her run, Vonn’s right ski pole caught a course marker, causing her to lose balance and tumble violently down the slope.

The crash left her prone on the mountain, prompting an immediate response from medical teams.

She was airlifted off the course and is now in stable condition under the care of American and Italian physicians.

This incident comes just a week after Vonn ruptured her ACL, a setback that didn’t deter her from competing in what she had declared her final Olympics.

Despite the risks, Vonn was determined to race, driven by her deep connection to Cortina, where she achieved her first World Cup podium in 2004.

The crash has drawn widespread reactions, with fans and fellow athletes praising her resilience and legacy.

Teammate Breezy Johnson, who won gold in the event, described the mood as somber despite her victory.

Vonn’s determination to compete, even in the face of adversity, underscores her status as one of the most iconic figures in skiing history.

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

Woman eating quiche and drinking coffee at cafe break, close-up food.
5 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

This Indiana Diner Is Home to One of the Best Breakfasts Around

TheFray_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: The Fray

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close