Listen Live
Close
Sports

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter...

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics

Racing down the iconic Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Johnson clocked a winning time of 1:36.10, securing her first Olympic medal.

Published on February 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SKI ALPINE-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-PODIUM
Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Breezy Johnson has claimed gold in the women’s downhill event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Racing down the iconic Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Johnson clocked a winning time of 1:36.10, securing her first Olympic medal.

The victory was especially poignant for Johnson, who overcame a devastating crash on the same course four years ago that derailed her 2022 Olympic dreams.

The race was not without drama, as Alpine legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a crash during her run, marking a heartbreaking end to her Olympic journey.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Emma Aicher took silver, finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Johnson, and Italy’s Sofia Goggia delighted the home crowd with a bronze medal performance.

Watch Breezy Johnson’s gold medal performance below.

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

Woman eating quiche and drinking coffee at cafe break, close-up food.
5 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

This Indiana Diner Is Home to One of the Best Breakfasts Around

TheFray_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: The Fray

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close