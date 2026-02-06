Listen Live
NWS: Cold Air Follows Light Snow Across Indiana

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits overnight, with strong winds.

Published on February 6, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS –A fast-moving winter system moved through central Indiana on Friday and brought light snow, cold temperatures, and the possibility of below-zero wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“The edge of the snow and winter precipitation shield has already moved through Lafayette and should be through the Indianapolis area by about 11 a.m. or noon,” said Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike said most roads should remain in good shape due to a brief warm-up ahead of the system. “Anything that’s been treated should be fine,” he said. “Some of the untreated side roads could have a few isolated slick spots, but for the most part roads should be OK tonight.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits overnight, with strong winds creating dangerous wind chills by Saturday morning. “With the winds we’re expecting, we could see wind chill values fall below zero,” Updike said, noting the cold will be most noticeable north of Indianapolis, including the Kokomo area.

A warming trend is forecast to begin Sunday. “We’ll start to moderate Sunday, with highs getting back into the low 30s,” Updike said. “By early next week, we’re looking at highs in the 40s for the first time in a while.”

Updike said the next chance for more impactful weather arrives late next week. “There’s a more significant storm system that could move through toward the end of next week, possibly Friday into Saturday,” he said.

Until then, he said only minor impacts are expected. “We may see a few isolated snow showers on the backside of this system tonight into Saturday morning,” Updike said.

