BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A retired IPS educator from Brownsburg was the lucky winner of the largest Fast Play jackpot in Hoosier Lottery history.

Gwendolyn Maxey-Crowdus bought a $20 ticket at a GetGo in Brownsburg to play the Hoosier Lottery’s Blazing Hot 7s Fast Play game. She won $1.9 million.

The Hoosier Lottery said Gwendolyn used their app to scan her ticket and saw a message stating that her prize was too large to cash at a retailer. She figured she had won a few thousand dollars, but soon realized it was almost $2 million.

“I checked it five times,” she laughed. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The retired teacher and counselor plans to use her winnings to pay off debt, buy a new home, and give money to her church and aunt.

Source: Hoosier Lottery

Retired IPS Teacher Wins Largest Hoosier Lottery Fast Play Jackpot Ever was originally published on wibc.com