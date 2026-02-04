Central Indiana Artists Chosen to Create ’26 Welcome Race Fans Artwork

Source: (Photo by Walt Kuhn via IMS.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Five central Indiana artists have been chosen to create the 2026 Welcome Race Fans artwork in preparation for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy Arts Council announced on Wednesday that these five artists were selected out of 120 applicants:

Kirsten Anderson

Jonathan E. Carr

Kylene Dolen

Kenyon Mason

Philip Ramilo

Welcome Race Fans gives central Indiana artists the chance to showcase what the “greatest spectacle in racing” means to the “racing capital of the world.”

“Since the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, Welcome Race Fans art has been one of the first things thousands of visitors see when they come to the city of Indianapolis and IMS for the Month of May,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “As we showcase the more than 80 artists who have contributed to the program over the last decade and welcome five new artists in 2026, we’re reminded of the many reasons the Month of May is so special to so many.”

The artworks will be unveiled on May 1 and will be displayed throughout Indianapolis, leading up to the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 24.

