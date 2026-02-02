Listen Live
Drive & Dish: Pacers and Kroger to Deliver 100K Eggs to Hoosiers

Drive & Dish: Pacers and Kroger to Deliver 100K Eggs to Hoosiers

The Indiana Pacers are turning 3-pointers into protein for families across Indiana.

Published on February 2, 2026

Drive & Dash Partnership Egg Donation
Source: Pacers Sports & Entertainment / PS&E

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are turning 3-pointers into protein for families across Indiana.

Through a new partnership between the Pacers Foundation’s “Drive and Dish” program, Kroger, and MPS Egg Farms, more than 100,000 eggs are headed to people in need. Every long-range shot the Pacers make at home is triggering a donation of three cases of eggs.

“We’re really excited about this new Drive & Dish partnership and what it means for families across Indiana,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment SVP of Community Engagement Corey Wilson said. “This initiative will help feed thousands of Hoosiers, and that’s a powerful way we can make an impact beyond the game. Drive & Dish continues to show how basketball can bring people together to support those who need it most.”

Kroger and MPS Egg Farms are stepping up.

“Coach Carlisle created an awesome way to help struggling families put nutritious food on the table.” Kroger Division President Colleen Juergensen said. “Now, with MPS Eggs and HATCH, Kroger will help the Coach put more essential protein into the meals the families prepare. It’s a wonderful new way for us to expand Kroger’s hunger relief service in central Indiana.”

To learn more, you can visit PacersFoundation.org/Drive-Dish.

Drive & Dish: Pacers and Kroger to Deliver 100K Eggs to Hoosiers was originally published on wibc.com

