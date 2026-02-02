Cold Stretch Continues in Indiana, Snow Possible Tuesday

Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana remains locked in a stretch of below-freezing temperatures, and while forecasters are watching closely, a true warm-up still isn’t here yet.

“As hard as it’s been, we’re still trying to break that freezing barrier,” said Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Right now, we’re officially under a freeze watch, and even our forecast high today is only around 31 degrees here in Indianapolis.”

The city has not climbed above the freezing mark in more than a week, and Updike says that trend continues in the short term.

A weather system is expected to move into the region tonight and continue through about midday tomorrow. While some uncertainty remains, especially around timing, forecasters are gaining confidence that areas east of Indianapolis could see higher snow rates.

“For the Indianapolis area, there’s still a little uncertainty on exactly when those higher snow rates will pick up tomorrow morning,” Updike explained. “But right now, we’re forecasting about one to two inches across much of the area.”

Eastern Indiana could see slightly higher totals, which may lead to slick road conditions during the morning commute.

“That could make roads a bit slippery, especially for folks heading to work,” Updike said. “If you’re traveling, plan on taking a little extra time and leave some space between you and other vehicles.”

Looking ahead, temperatures will dip again Wednesday before a brief warming trend arrives Friday. Another shot of cold air is expected over the weekend, but forecasters are optimistic about what comes next.

“After that, we’re looking at a more consistent warm-up heading into next week,” Updike said, “with the potential for multiple days above freezing.”

