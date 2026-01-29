Triton Central Cheer Returns to Nationals for First Time Since 2005

Source: Triton Central Cheerleaders / Triton Central Cheerleaders

FAIRLAND, IND. – For the first time since 2005, the sights and sounds of Triton Central spirit are heading to the biggest stage in cheerleading. This weekend, the Triton Central High School cheerleading squad travels to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The trip marks a massive milestone for the program, which hasn’t made a national appearance in 21 years. Under the leadership of their coaching staff and a dedicated core of seven seniors, the Tigers are looking to turn their dominant Indiana season into national gold.

The road to Orlando was paved with a trophy case full of hardware. The Tigers have swept nearly every major local and regional competition this season, establishing themselves as the team to beat in Indiana’s Class 2A.

At Nationals, the Tigers will compete in the Game Day Division, a format designed to mimic the atmosphere of a Friday night football game. The pressure is high: teams have exactly 3 minutes to execute a flawless, high-energy routine.

The Routine Breakdown:

The Band Chant: A synchronized dance choreographed to a wordless, traditional school band track.

The Situational Sideline: A test of real-time reaction. Judges call out “Offense!” or “Defense!” and the team must immediately execute the correct corresponding chant.

The Full Cheer: A high-stakes segment focusing on crowd interaction, using poms, signs, and megaphones.

The Fight Song: A final performance of the traditional school song, complete with precision motions and optional vocals.

Points are awarded not just for athleticism, but for “Overall Impression”—judging how well the team leads a crowd and represents their school’s spirit.

While their competition schedule is grueling, the Triton Central cheerleaders remain the heartbeat of the Fairland community. Outside of their quest for a national title, the squad has remained active throughout the winter:

Cheering for 28 regular-season basketball games and supporting the wrestling team*

Hosting the first-ever TC Cheer Alumni event to bridge generations of Tiger pride

Mentoring the next generation by hosting a Mini Cheer Camp for over 100 elementary students

Performing their famous Annual Partner Dance, where cheerleaders teach male classmates a five-minute routine filled with lifts and “stunt-man” tricks for halftime shows.

The UCA Nationals are being held from January 30 to February 1, 2026, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans back home in Fairland can watch the Tigers compete live via Varsity TV.

