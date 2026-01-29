Listen Live
Close
Local

Kyndal Inskeep from Fishers, IN, competes in American Idol

A woman from Fishers is turning a hometown dream into a national entertainment moment as she competes on the newest season of American Idol.

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

FISHERS, Ind. — A woman from Fishers is turning a hometown dream into a national entertainment moment as she competes on the newest season of American Idol.

The singer, Kyndal Inskeep, originally from Fishers and now a full-time musician based in Nashville, earned a Golden Ticket to Hollywood after performing her original song, “Prayer of a Trying Daughter,” an audition that showcased both her songwriting and vocal ability and drew strong praise from judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Inskeep previously appeared on The Voice in 2019, where she turned three chairs and advanced to the live rounds under coach Gwen Stefani. This experience helped shape her confidence and artistry heading into Idol.

Her journey has resonated strongly back home, with Fishers residents rallying behind her through watch parties and social media support, proud to see a local artist represent their community on a national platform.

As the competition moves forward into Hollywood Week and beyond, her story blends local roots, professional experience, and national exposure, embodying the show’s enduring appeal of discovering artists whose talent and perseverance can connect small-town beginnings to a nationwide audience.

Kyndal Inskeep from Fishers, IN, competes in American Idol was originally published on wibc.com

Related Tags

tm

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Woman eating quiche and drinking coffee at cafe break, close-up food.
5 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

This Indiana Diner Is Home to One of the Best Breakfasts Around

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Circle Centre Mall Closes, Redevelopment Underway

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close