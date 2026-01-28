Listen Live
Entertainment

National Kazoo Day: Songs You May Know That Have A Kazoo In It

Celebrate National Kazoo Day by humming along to these classic tunes featuring the quirky instrument.

Published on January 28, 2026

Kazoo an American Kazoo musical instrument
Source: bdspn / Getty

National Kazoo Day: Songs You May Know That Have A Kazoo In It

National Kazoo Day (January 28th) is the perfect time to celebrate one of the quirkiest and most playful instruments in music history.

The kazoo, with its unmistakable buzzing sound, has added a touch of whimsy and charm to countless songs across genres.

From rock legends to pop classics, the kazoo has made its mark in some truly unexpected places.

Whether it’s a subtle cameo or a standout feature, this humble instrument has a way of stealing the spotlight.

In honor of this unique day, take a look below at .

“Corporal Clegg” – Pink Floyd

“Crosstown Traffic” – Jimi Hendrix

“Johnny Get Angry” – Joanie Sommers

“Jugband Blues” – Pink Floyd

“Cool, Calm, Collected” – The Rolling Stones

“Alligator” – The Grateful Dead

