Listen Live
Close
Local

Bears Stadium Funding Bill Advances In Indiana Senate

The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee has unanimously approved a bill that could pave the way for a new Chicago Bears stadium in Northwest Indiana.

Published on January 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

State Capitol Buildings
Source: Dennis Macdonald / Getty

Bears Stadium Funding Bill Advances In Indiana Senate

The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee has unanimously approved a bill that could pave the way for a new Chicago Bears stadium in Northwest Indiana.

Senate Bill 27, authored by Senators Ryan Mishler and Chris Garten, proposes the creation of a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to oversee the acquisition, construction, and financing of a potential stadium.

The bill outlines a framework for the stadium authority to manage land acquisition, capital improvements, and lease agreements.

Related Stories

It also mandates that any NFL team utilizing the stadium must commit to a 35-year lease, with an option to purchase the facility for $1 after the lease term, provided certain conditions are met.

Three potential sites in Gary, Indiana, have been identified for the stadium, including locations near the Hard Rock Casino, Buffington Harbor, and Miller Beach.

Each site offers unique advantages, such as proximity to major highways, rail access, and recreational areas.

The bill has sparked debate over its provisions, including the removal of minority and women business participation goals in the contracting process.

While some lawmakers expressed concerns about the lack of representation from Northwest Indiana legislators on the proposed stadium authority board, the bill’s supporters emphasized its potential economic benefits for the region.

Governor Mike Braun has voiced strong support for the initiative, highlighting Indiana’s business-friendly environment as a key factor in attracting the Bears.

The team has also expressed interest, calling the legislation a “significant milestone” in discussions about relocating from Illinois.

With the bill now advancing to the full Senate, the possibility of the Chicago Bears calling Indiana home is closer to becoming a reality, promising economic growth and a new chapter for professional sports in the region.

Bears Stadium Funding Bill Advances In Indiana Senate was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Woman eating quiche and drinking coffee at cafe break, close-up food.
5 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

This Indiana Diner Is Home to One of the Best Breakfasts Around

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Circle Centre Mall Closes, Redevelopment Underway

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close