Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Indianapolis Secures NFL Scouting Combine Hosting Rights Through 2028

Indianapolis has secured its place as the host of the NFL Scouting Combine through at least 2028.

The announcement was made during the city’s annual State of Tourism event.

The NFL and Visit Indy, the city’s tourism organization, agreed to a two-year extension, ensuring that Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center will continue to welcome representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

The Combine serves as a critical event where college prospects showcase their athletic abilities to NFL coaches and scouts, shaping the future of the league.

Indianapolis Secures NFL Scouting Combine Hosting Rights Through 2028 was originally published on 1075thefan.com