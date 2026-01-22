NFL Combine to Stay in Indianapolis for 2027, 2028

The NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is staying in Indianapolis for at least two more years.

The league and Visit Indy announced on Wednesday that Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center will continue to host the scouting combine in 2027 and 2028. The NFL Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987.

Former Colts punter and ESPN host Pat McAfee was the first to break the news about the deal while accepting the “Changemaker of the Year” award for Indy tourism at the Visit Indy State of Tourism conference.

“The NFL Combine has called this place home for 38 years…add two more,” McAfee said from inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday. “The NFL and Visit Indy have officially inked a deal to keep the event here in Indianapolis, as it should be.”

The 2025 NFL Combine generated a record $9.26 million in economic impact and attracted over 30,000 visitors. The week-long event has been open to the public in recent years.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled for Feb. 23-March 2. Fans can attend events at the combine from Feb. 26 to March 1.

