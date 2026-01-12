2026 Golden Globes Winners: Complete List
The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are officially in the books, celebrating the best in film, television, music, and podcasts from the past year. From major movie wins to buzzy TV performances — and a huge night for KPop Demon Hunters — here’s the full, updated list of 2026 Golden Globes winners, organized by category for easy browsing.
Film Categories
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Winner: Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Winner: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Winner: KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Winner: Sinners
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Film Acting Awards
Best Actress – Drama
Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Best Actor – Drama
Winner: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Film Creative Awards
Best Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Screenplay
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Original Score
Winner: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Best Original Song
Winner: “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters
Other nominees included songs from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, Wicked: For Good, and Train Dreams.
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Winner: The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Television Categories
Best TV Series – Drama
Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: The Studio (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)
Television Acting Awards
Best Actress – TV Drama
Winner: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Best Actor – TV Drama
Winner: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Best Actress – TV Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor – TV Musical or Comedy
Winner: Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Best Actress – Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Best Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Winner: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Best Supporting Actor – Television
Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Stand-Up Comedy
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Winner: Ricky Gervais (Mortality)
Podcast Category
Best Podcast
Winner: Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First