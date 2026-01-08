Source: Photo By: / Boxcar Development

Indianapolis Welcomes Ritz-Carlton: A New Era Of Luxury And Entertainment

Indianapolis is set to welcome its first Ritz-Carlton hotel, a significant addition that enhances the city’s reputation as a world-class destination.

City officials and developers broke ground on the new luxury hotel on January 7, marking a major milestone in downtown’s ongoing revitalization.

The project is located at the prominent corner of Georgia and Pennsylvania Streets, directly across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This new development, led by Boxcar Development LLC and the Simon family, replaces the long-vacant CSX building.

The 15-floor hotel will feature 176 rooms, including 30 executive suites, and will be connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse via a third-floor pedestrian bridge.

Slated to open in early 2028, the Ritz-Carlton will offer 11,500 square feet of meeting space, a spa and fitness center, and an upscale restaurant.

In a powerful boost to the city’s entertainment landscape, the project also includes an adjacent 4,000-seat live music venue operated by Live Nation, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2027.

This mixed-use development reflects a strong commitment to elevating the city’s hospitality and tourism industries.

The addition of The Ritz-Carlton joins other premier brands like the JW Marriott, Conrad, and the new Signia by Hilton, further solidifying Indianapolis’s position as a top-tier city for major events, conventions, and tourism.

Mayor Joe Hogsett noted that the development is a reflection of the city’s status and the undeniable positive momentum of its urban core.

This project contributes to a broader, multi-billion dollar investment in tourism infrastructure that is reshaping downtown for years to come.

