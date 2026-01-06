Source: Andy Willsher / Getty Best Songs to Start the New Year With There’s something about January 1 that makes music hit a little differently. Whether you’re driving home after a late night, cleaning up confetti, or just trying to reset for the year ahead, the right song can set the tone for the entire year. These are the best songs to start the New Year with — a mix of classics, throwbacks, and feel-good favorites that always hit right.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey If there’s one song that screams fresh start, it’s this one. With hopeful lyrics and one of the most iconic sing-along choruses of all time, it has been a New Year staple for decades and never fails to bring optimism into January.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” – Whitney Houston Love Music? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This is pure joy in music form. Starting the year smiling is always a good move, and this upbeat classic instantly lifts the mood and gets people moving.

“Here I Go Again” – Whitesnake This one feels like a personal reset anthem. It’s all about moving forward, doing things your own way, and leaving the past behind — exactly the energy a new year calls for.

“Good Life” – OneRepublic “Good Life” offers a calmer, reflective moment. It feels like a deep breath after the chaos of the holidays and eases you into a hopeful mindset without trying too hard.

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield Few songs capture new beginnings better than this one. With lyrics about open doors and blank pages, it feels like it was made for January 1.

“Livin’ on a Prayer” – Bon Jovi Sometimes the start of a new year feels like a test, and this anthem understands that. It’s all about perseverance and pushing through whatever comes next.

“Walking on Sunshine” – Katrina and the Waves If your goal is good vibes only, this is the song. It’s bright, upbeat, and makes everything feel a little more optimistic — even on the coldest winter days.

“Firework” – Katy Perry This one is all about confidence and starting fresh. It’s a reminder that no matter how last year went, you still get a brand-new beginning.

“September” – Earth, Wind & Fire Yes, even in January. This song feels like happiness in music form and proves that joy doesn’t have a season.