New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Celebration Times Around the World (Eastern Time Zone)

As the clock ticks closer to midnight on December 31st, people across the globe prepare to welcome the New Year with joy, hope, and celebration.

From dazzling fireworks over iconic landmarks to cultural traditions that bring families together, each country rings in the New Year in its own unique way.

Whether it’s the first rays of 2026 lighting up New Zealand or the final countdown in Hawaii, the world comes alive with festivities, uniting billions in a shared moment of renewal and excitement.

Here’s a look at when and how the New Year will be celebrated across different time zones, starting with the earliest celebrations and following the wave of midnight magic around the world.

New Zealand (NZDT)

Time: 6:00 AM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Auckland and Wellington kick off the global celebrations with stunning fireworks displays.

Australia (AEDT)

Time: 8:00 AM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Sydney’s world-famous fireworks over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House light up the sky.

Japan (JST)

Time: 10:00 AM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Tokyo celebrates with temple bells ringing 108 times, symbolizing purification.

China (CST)

Time: 11:00 AM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Beijing and Shanghai host grand light shows and fireworks.

India (IST)

Time: 1:30 PM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Cities like Mumbai and Delhi celebrate with vibrant parties and cultural events.

United Arab Emirates (UAE, GST)

Time: 3:00 PM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa puts on one of the most extravagant fireworks and light shows in the world.

South Africa (SAST)

Time: 5:00 PM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Cape Town and Johannesburg celebrate with music festivals and fireworks.

United Kingdom (GMT)

Time: 7:00 PM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

London’s fireworks over the Thames and Big Ben’s chimes mark the New Year.

Brazil (BRT)

Time: 10:00 PM ET (Dec. 31, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach hosts one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in the world.

United States (ET)

Time: 12:00 AM ET (Jan. 1, Local Time)

The iconic Times Square ball drop in New York City is watched by millions worldwide.

United States (CT)

Time: 1:00 AM ET (Jan. 1, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Cities like Chicago and New Orleans celebrate an hour after the East Coast.

United States (MT)

Time: 2:00 AM ET (Jan. 1, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Denver and Salt Lake City ring in the New Year with local traditions.

United States (PT)

Time: 3:00 AM ET (Jan. 1, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas celebrate with fireworks and parties.

Alaska (AKT)

Time: 4:00 AM ET (Jan. 1, 12:00 AM Local Time)

Anchorage and Juneau welcome the New Year with unique Alaskan traditions.

Hawaii (HAT)

Time: 5:00 AM ET (Jan. 1, 12:00 AM Local Time)

