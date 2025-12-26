Source: Papakon Mitsanit / Getty Top 5 Most Played New Year’s Eve Songs of All Time No matter where or how you ring in the New Year, there are certain songs that always seem to play when the clock gets close to midnight. They’re the tracks that show up at parties, on the radio, on TV countdowns, and in living rooms year after year. These are the top 5 most played New Year’s Eve songs of all time — songs that have become part of the holiday itself.

1. “Auld Lang Syne” – Traditional This is the New Year’s Eve song. Whether it’s sung live, played instrumentally, or woven into a remix, “Auld Lang Syne” is the universal soundtrack to midnight. From Times Square to small house parties, this song signals one thing: a brand-new year has officially begun.

2. "Don't Stop Believin'" – Journey Few songs bring people together like "Don't Stop Believin'." It's an anthem of hope, nostalgia, and fresh starts — which makes it perfect for New Year's Eve. It's played constantly at parties and bars right after midnight, when everyone's singing at the top of their lungs and feeling optimistic about the year ahead.

3. “1999” – Prince Prince’s “1999” has become a New Year’s Eve tradition, no matter what year it actually is. With its upbeat energy and iconic lyrics, it’s practically required at any NYE celebration. This song is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and one of the most replayed tracks every December 31.

4. “New Year’s Day” – U2 While not always a party song, “New Year’s Day” is one of the most played and meaningful tracks associated with the holiday. Its emotional tone and reflective lyrics make it a popular choice on radio and TV during New Year’s programming. It’s often played after midnight, when the celebration turns thoughtful and hopeful.