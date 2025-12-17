Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

Circle City Ink Brings Sip and Print Shirt Printing Experience to Indy

Indianapolis has a new hands-on creative experience, and it’s giving residents the chance to design something they can actually take home.

Circle City Ink has teamed up with Midwest Leak Magazine to bring Sip and Print, an interactive shirt printing workshop, to the city.

Hosted inside Circle City Ink’s working print shop on Columbia Avenue, Sip and Print invites guests to step behind the scenes of professional screen printing.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Instead of watching from the sidelines, participants get directly involved in the process by choosing designs, selecting placement, and printing their own apparel using real equipment.

The experience is designed for beginners and creatives alike.

No prior screen-printing knowledge is required, as the Circle City Ink team guides guests through each step.

Sip and Print offers a relaxed, social environment that works for a variety of occasions.

Whether guests are attending with friends, celebrating a birthday, planning a date night, or simply looking for something different to do in Indianapolis, the workshop provides a creative alternative to traditional outings.

Space is intentionally limited to keep the experience intimate and hands-on, ensuring each guest has time to learn and create.

At the end of the session, participants leave not only with a custom-printed shirt, but with a better understanding of the screen-printing craft.

Sip and Print takes place at Circle City Ink, located at 1611 Columbia Avenue on Indianapolis’ near north side. Multiple dates are available, with tickets starting at $44.52.

For those looking to tap into Indy’s growing creative scene and try something interactive, Sip and Print delivers an experience that blends art, community, and self-expression—all in one session.

RELATED: Wale Confronts Kai Cenat For Not Recognizing Him At BET Awards, Social Media Reacts

Circle City Ink Brings Sip and Print Shirt Printing Experience to Indy was originally published on hot1009.com