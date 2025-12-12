Central Indiana Residents Should Expect A Stinky Christmas Card In Their Mailbox | From Who?!

Citizens Energy Sends ‘Stinky’ Holiday Cards to Promote Gas Safety

This holiday season, Central Indiana residents might notice an unusual addition to their mail which is a stinky Christmas card from Citizens Energy Group.

Designed for educational purposes, these scratch-and-sniff cards are scented with mercaptan, the odorant that gives natural gas its distinctive rotten egg smell.

The goal?

To help customers recognize the scent of a potential gas leak and understand how to respond safely.

J.P. Ghio, Vice President of Energy Operations at Citizens Energy Group, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “The scratch-n-sniff card gives our customers, their families, and their communities a safe way to get familiar with the odor.

Natural gas leaks can be dangerous if ignored.”

The cards, which also include safety tips and information on avoiding gas line disturbances, will be delivered to all Citizens customers by mid-January.

Whether included with utility bills or sent as standalone mailings, these cards aim to enhance community safety in a memorable way.

So, while the scent may not be festive, it’s a small price to pay for increased awareness and safety.

After all, it beats glitter-covered cards any day!