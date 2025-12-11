Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS Central Indiana is preparing for two fast-moving winter storms, and conditions are already turning hazardous, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Eckhoff.

“We’ve had reports of multiple accidents this morning, especially up toward Boone County,” Eckhoff said. “Even a little freezing drizzle with temperatures in the upper 20s can cause a lot of trouble. Roads can turn icy in a hurry.”

The first storm is expected to move in around 7 p.m. Friday, bringing a narrow band of heavier snow with 3 to 5 inches possible from Bloomington through the south side of Indianapolis. Most other areas will see 1 to 3 inches. Eckhoff said travel could be difficult tonight and into Saturday morning and urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

A second system arrives Saturday and is expected to bring another 1 to 3 inches of snow, with pockets of 3 to 5 inches where the heavier band sets up. Eckhoff said the storms are “quick hitters with tight, narrow bands,” and a shift of only 20 miles could significantly change totals in any one location.

Some spots that fall under both heavier bands could see 6 to 8 inches by the end of the weekend, though most Hoosiers will receive less. Areas farther north toward Kokomo and Lafayette, and south toward Vincennes and Evansville, are expected to miss most of the accumulation.

After the snow, much colder air settles in. Eckhoff said temperatures could drop into the single digits, with some locations dipping five to ten below zero. Wind chills could fall to 10 to 20 below, creating risks for frostbite and frozen pipes.

Health officials, including Eskenazi Health, have issued warnings for seniors and vulnerable residents ahead of the cold.

NWS: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Ice to Central Indiana was originally published on wibc.com