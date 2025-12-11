Listen Live
Camila Cabello Breaks Her Social Media Silence

Published on December 10, 2025

5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Camila Cabello shared a set of serene photos on Instagram after a digital detox, expressing the benefits she experienced.

The 28-year-old singer’s post showcased her in a sleeveless black dress, exuding a relaxed and calm demeanor.

In the photos, Cabello was captured in various settings, including a Formula 1 event and an art-filled architectural space, reflecting a sense of introspection and tranquility.
Source: Star Magazine

Camila Cabello Breaks Her Social Media Silence was originally published on mix1079.com

