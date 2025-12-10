Listen Live
Entertainment

Disney Releases Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Series

Disney Releases Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Series

Disney Releases Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Series

Published on December 9, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CONCERT-SWIFT
Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

Disney+ has announced the official release times for the first two episodes of the six-episode docuseries The End of an Era and The Final Show, a concert film from the final performance of Swift’s Eras Tour.

The Final Show, as well as the first two episodes of The End of an Era, will drop on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PST, 2 a.m. CST, and 3 a.m. EST.

The docuseries will release two episodes at a time in the two weeks following December 12th, providing an intimate look at Taylor Swift’s life during her tour.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) was released on Disney+ in March 2024, featuring additional songs not in the original theatrical version.
Source: WDWNT

Disney Releases Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Series was originally published on mix1079.com

