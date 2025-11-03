Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jonas Brothers Bring 20 Years of Hits (and Heart!) to Indianapolis

The Jonas Brothers proved they’ve still got it — and then some — when they took over Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 2. Fans of all ages packed the arena for a night that felt more like a giant family reunion than a concert.

The Greetings from Your Hometown Tour is a celebration of the band’s 20-year journey, and the Indy stop was packed with energy, emotion, and plenty of nostalgia. From the moment Kevin, Joe, and Nick hit the stage, it was clear this show was designed for everyone — parents, kids, longtime fans, and even those just tagging along for the night.

The brothers leaned into their family roots in every sense of the word.

Kevin’s brother-in-law DJ Deleasa kept the crowd moving, while younger brother Franklin Jonas opened the night with his new folk-inspired project. He even surprised fans by singing before the show outside of Gainbridge AND performed after and Tin Roof!

Once the main set kicked off, fans were treated to a mix of early favorites (“Lovebug,” “SOS,” “Burnin’ Up”) and newer hits (“Sucker,” “What a Man Gotta Do,” and “Love Me to Heaven”).

Each brother also got a solo moment to shine — Joe with the high-energy “Cake by the Ocean,” Nick with his smooth hit “Jealous,” and Kevin surprising everyone with his new single “Changing.” But when all three were together onstage, it was pure magic.

The production was bright and bold, complete with confetti, singalongs, and even a few heartfelt moments that had fans reaching for tissues.

It’s rare for a pop show to feel so personal and so polished, but the Jonas Brothers pulled it off perfectly.

After two decades in the spotlight, the message was clear: the Jonas Brothers aren’t just back — they’re bringing the whole family with them.



