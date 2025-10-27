Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Indianapolis-Area Trick Or Treat Times 2025

It’s that spooky time of year again!

Halloween is just around the corner, and neighborhoods across Indianapolis and surrounding towns are getting ready for a night of creative costumes, festive decorations, and, of course, trick-or-treating.

As ghosts, goblins, and superheroes prepare to hit the streets in search of candy, it’s important to know the official times for your area.

Planning ahead ensures everyone can have a safe, fun, and successful Halloween night.

To help you make the most of the evening, we’ve gathered the designated trick-or-treating hours for communities throughout the Indianapolis area.

Find your neighborhood below to see when the candy collecting can officially begin!

Anderson 5:30-8 p.m.

Arcadia 6-8 p.m.

Avon 6-9 p.m.

Bargersville 6-8:30 p.m.

Beech Grove 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Brownsburg 5-9 p.m.

Carmel 5-8 p.m.

Cicero 6-9 p.m.

Clermont* 6-8 p.m.

Columbus 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Crawfordsville* 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Daleville* 6-8 p.m.

Danville 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh 6-8:30 p.m.

Fishers 5:30-8 p.m.

Franklin 6-8:30 p.m.

Fortville 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Greenfield* 5-8 p.m.

Greenwood 6-8:30 p.m.

Greensburg 5-8 p.m.

Indianapolis 6-8 p.m.

IFD Stations across Indy 6-8 p.m.

Knightstown* 5-8 p.m.

Kokomo 5-9 p.m.

Lawrence 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon 6-9 p.m.

McCordsville 5:30-8:30 p.m.

New Castle* 5-8 p.m.

New Palestine 5-8 p.m.

New Whiteland 6-8:30 p.m.

Noblesville 5:30-8 p.m.

Pendleton 6-9 p.m.

Plainfield 6-9 p.m.

Shelbyville* 6-8 p.m.

Sheridan 6-9 p.m.

Speedway 6-8 p.m.

Tipton (October 30 & 31) 5-8 p.m.

Trafalgar 6-8:30 p.m.

Westfield 5-8 p.m.

Whiteland 6-8:30 p.m.

Whitestown 6-9 p.m.

Zionsville 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Happy Trick-or-treating!

