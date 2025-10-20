Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Sabrina Carpenter released her latest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” at the end of August and has been promoting it with singles “Manchild” and “Tears.”

Carpenter and Taylor Swift collaborate on the title track from “The Life of a Showgirl,” which debuts at No. 8 on the Hot 100, marking Carpenter’s sixth top 10 hit.

Taylor Swift’s album “The Life of a Showgirl” dominates the charts, with all 12 songs from the album appearing in the top 12 spots on the Hot 100, a first in Billboard history.

“The Life of a Showgirl” debuts in the top 10 on both the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 6 and the Billboard Global 200 at No. 8, with Carpenter earning her sixth top 10 on the former and seventh on the latter.

Source: Forbes

Sabrina Carpenter Continues To Climb The Charts was originally published on mix1079.com