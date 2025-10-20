Listen Live
Music

Sabrina Carpenter Continues To Climb The Charts

Sabrina Carpenter Continues To Climb The Charts

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Sabrina Carpenter released her latest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” at the end of August and has been promoting it with singles “Manchild” and “Tears.”

Carpenter and Taylor Swift collaborate on the title track from “The Life of a Showgirl,” which debuts at No. 8 on the Hot 100, marking Carpenter’s sixth top 10 hit.

Taylor Swift’s album “The Life of a Showgirl” dominates the charts, with all 12 songs from the album appearing in the top 12 spots on the Hot 100, a first in Billboard history.

“The Life of a Showgirl” debuts in the top 10 on both the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 6 and the Billboard Global 200 at No. 8, with Carpenter earning her sixth top 10 on the former and seventh on the latter.
Source: Forbes

Sabrina Carpenter Continues To Climb The Charts  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Coldplay - Teenage Cancer Trust Charity
Music

The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, W Huntington, Indiana
6 Items
Local

This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Dancing with the Stars
Contests

Enter to Win: Dancing with the Stars

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close