The Weeknd Buys Florida Mansion

Published on October 6, 2025

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
The Weeknd has purchased a $54.9 million mansion in Miami’s Coral Gables suburb, featuring eight bedrooms, a 1.24-acre lot, and a dock for a massive yacht.

The mansion includes a 62-foot-long infinity pool surrounded by palm trees and has a futuristic interior design with a double-height foyer and floating staircases.

The top floor of the mansion has a main suite with a private balcony, an all-white walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired bathroom, while the lower floor features French doors and a covered patio kitchen.

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, previously mentioned in a 2023 Interview article that “No house has really been a home to me” due to his extensive touring schedule.

The Weeknd will soon embark on the international leg of his After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour, following his purchase of the Miami estate.
