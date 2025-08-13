This Ordering Hack Gets You an Olive Garden Dinner for $2.66

The Olive Garden Soup Hack That’s Making the Internet Slurp

There’s a money-saving trick going viral right now, and it’s all about Olive Garden’s soup. Normally, if you order a single bowl off the regular menu, you’re looking at $8.49. But if you’re willing to think big — as in gallon big — you can order from their catering menu and get an entire gallon of soup for $27.99. That’s about 10 servings, which comes out to just $2.66 each.

Sure, it’s technically “catering,” but there’s no rule saying you can’t cater… to yourself. Imagine the endless Zuppa Toscana nights, the bottomless chicken gnocchi lunches, the “I’ll just heat up a little” midnight snacks.

In other words: why pay $8.49 for one bowl when you can feel like an Italian grandma with a gallon pot for the same price as three bowls?

Bon appétit — and pass the breadsticks.

Source: How to Order a Gallon of Soup From Olive Garden