Source: Kevin Mazur/TAS24 / Getty

Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift’s Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift officially unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl (TS12), in a teaser on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce—announced at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, 2025. This timing mirrors the album number and is a signature Swift Easter egg.

Swift’s marketing team prepped fans with twelve orange-themed photos and cryptic captions like “See you next era…,” building buzz long before the official reveal.

Hidden Hints Taylor Swift Has Dropped So Far

1. Midnights Throwback – Bejeweled



In the Bejeweled video, Swift appears in a classic showgirl outfit alongside Dita Von Teese, surrounded by showgirls and a clock motif—including an elevator passing floor 12 before cutting to her atop a clock.

2. The “A12” TikTok Code

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



A cryptic TikTok in October 2024 featured a sign reading “A12,” interpreted as “August 12,” the album’s announcement date and cleverly tying into TS12.

3. Numerology & Fashion Details

A countdown timer on her site ended at 12:12 a.m.—another nod to the album’s number.

In a letter announcing her regained masters, Swift wrote “I” twelve times (“Thiiiiiiiiiiiis close”).

On stage during the Eras Tour, an orange door descending symbolized her exiting the “Lover house” era.

The heart on fire emoji became a motif emphasizing that drama and transition.

4. Podcast Set: Colorful Clues Everywhere



Taylor’s New Heights set was richer with messaging than you’d expect:

Multiple “TS” signs in orange, red, and white—fueling speculation about album variants.

A jar of friendship bracelets—an affectionate symbol for Swifties.

Precisely a 13-second clip, with Swift sporting orange lipstick and a visible “CATS” book behind her.

5. Jewelry Speaks Volumes



She wore a Panthère de Cartier necklace and a Santos Demoiselle watch—likely symbol-laden choices pointing toward themes of performance and personal power.

6. Producer Easter Egg via Spotify



Swift released a Spotify playlist titled “and, baby, that’s show business for you”, featuring songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Fans suspect they also produced TS12, hinting at a glossy return to pop roots.

What Do These Clues Add Up To?

Element Hidden Message 12s & Timing Clever numeric symbolism marking her 12th studio LP. Orange Aesthetic A new visual identity centered around vibrancy and showbiz. Showgirl Imagery Themes of performance, spectacle, and transformation. Behind-the-Scenes Props Connection to fans, deep lore, and multi-layered storytelling. Fashion & Jewelry Personal symbols blending glamor with narrative foreshadowing—common in Swift’s style. Production Style Possible reunion with Max Martin and Shellback suggests a pop-forward sound.