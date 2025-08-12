Listen Live
Celebrity

Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift’s Easter Eggs

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Indianapolis, IN
Source: Kevin Mazur/TAS24 / Getty

Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift’s Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift officially unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl (TS12), in a teaser on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce—announced at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, 2025. This timing mirrors the album number and is a signature Swift Easter egg.

Swift’s marketing team prepped fans with twelve orange-themed photos and cryptic captions like “See you next era…,” building buzz long before the official reveal.

Hidden Hints Taylor Swift Has Dropped So Far

1. Midnights Throwback – Bejeweled


In the Bejeweled video, Swift appears in a classic showgirl outfit alongside Dita Von Teese, surrounded by showgirls and a clock motif—including an elevator passing floor 12 before cutting to her atop a clock.

2. The “A12” TikTok Code


A cryptic TikTok in October 2024 featured a sign reading “A12,” interpreted as “August 12,” the album’s announcement date and cleverly tying into TS12.

3. Numerology & Fashion Details

  • A countdown timer on her site ended at 12:12 a.m.—another nod to the album’s number.
  • In a letter announcing her regained masters, Swift wrote “I” twelve times (“Thiiiiiiiiiiiis close”).
  • On stage during the Eras Tour, an orange door descending symbolized her exiting the “Lover house” era.
  • The heart on fire emoji became a motif emphasizing that drama and transition.

4. Podcast Set: Colorful Clues Everywhere


Taylor’s New Heights set was richer with messaging than you’d expect:

  • Multiple “TS” signs in orange, red, and white—fueling speculation about album variants.
  • A jar of friendship bracelets—an affectionate symbol for Swifties.
  • Precisely a 13-second clip, with Swift sporting orange lipstick and a visible “CATS” book behind her.

5. Jewelry Speaks Volumes


She wore a Panthère de Cartier necklace and a Santos Demoiselle watch—likely symbol-laden choices pointing toward themes of performance and personal power.

6. Producer Easter Egg via Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/65uAjFTt4N8sEJeonhNOBL?utm_source=generator


Swift released a Spotify playlist titled “and, baby, that’s show business for you”, featuring songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Fans suspect they also produced TS12, hinting at a glossy return to pop roots.

What Do These Clues Add Up To?

ElementHidden Message
12s & TimingClever numeric symbolism marking her 12th studio LP.
Orange AestheticA new visual identity centered around vibrancy and showbiz.
Showgirl ImageryThemes of performance, spectacle, and transformation.
Behind-the-Scenes PropsConnection to fans, deep lore, and multi-layered storytelling.
Fashion & JewelryPersonal symbols blending glamor with narrative foreshadowing—common in Swift’s style.
Production StylePossible reunion with Max Martin and Shellback suggests a pop-forward sound.

More from B 105.7
Trending
New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies
5 Items
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close