Iconic Ice Cream Brand Set to Open First Indiana Store

Published on August 6, 2025

Unilever To Spin Off Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Brand
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Sweet Scoop of News
Ben & Jerry’s is bringing its iconic ice cream experience to Carmel! According to local reports, the new store will be the only Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop in Indiana—a first for the state. That means fans across Indiana will soon have their first chance to enjoy creamy scoops, chunky mix-ins, and exclusive sundae creations right in their backyard.

Community and Confidence
Situated in The Corner at Muse Carmel, a lively mixed-use development, the scoop shop adds a familiar yet exciting neighbor to the area. One early post from the development’s Instagram teased the news: “Scoop, there it is… Having Ben & Jerry’s as your downstairs neighbor. Yep, they’re moving in at The Corner, and we are here for it!”

What to Expect Inside
While an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can anticipate the full Scoop Shop experience: sundaes, waffle cones, smoothies, scoops, and more. And if the timing lines up with National Ice Cream Month (July)—when Ben & Jerry’s typically rolls out new Scoop Shop–exclusive flavors like UltraViolet or Non-Dairy Mochaccino Chip—you might be one of the first in Carmel to try them.

Keep your eyes peeled for grand opening details, and until then, start thinking about what flavor you’ll try first!

