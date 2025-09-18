Source: Marko Jan / Getty

10 Most Underrated Burgers to Try on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is here—and while we all know the famous names like Shake Shack and In-N-Out, today’s about celebrating the unsung heroes of the burger world.

Here are 10 of the most underrated burgers across the U.S. that deserve way more hype:

1. The Oklahoma Onion Burger – Sid’s Diner (El Reno, OK)

A crispy-edged patty smashed with thinly shaved onions right on the grill. Old-school, greasy, and glorious.

2. The Squealer – Swensons Drive-In (Akron, OH)

A local favorite where bacon is blended right into the beef. Served carhop-style with their signature sauces.

]3. Pimento Cheeseburger – Husk (Charleston, SC)

Southern comfort on a bun. Creamy, house-made pimento cheese, fresh pickles, and a thick patty—just messy enough to be perfect.

4. The Pastrami Burger – Crown Burgers (Salt Lake City, UT)

A juicy burger piled high with hot pastrami, melted cheese, and Crown’s signature fry sauce. Iconic—but still too under-the-radar.

5. Green Chile Cheeseburger – Blake’s Lotaburger (New Mexico)

Fresh roasted Hatch green chiles bring the heat. This spicy Southwest staple is fire in every bite.

6. The Farmhouse Burger – Big Jud’s (Boise, ID)

You’ll find fried egg, bacon, and classic toppings stacked high on this Idaho hidden gem. Messy and worth every napkin.

7. The Dirty Burg – Loretta’s Northwesterner (Seattle, WA)

Think dive bar meets gourmet. A perfectly griddled patty, American cheese, and a mountain of grilled onions, all on a butter-toasted bun.

8. Bacon Cheeseburger – The Workingman’s Friend (Indianapolis, IN)

A true Hoosier classic. Thin, crispy-edged patties smashed on a flat-top and layered with melted cheese and bacon. It’s no-frills, old-school, and perfect.

Why it’s underrated: It’s been quietly serving one of Indy’s best burgers since the 1910s—and still somehow flies under the national radar.

9. Frita Cubana – El Mago de las Fritas (Miami, FL)

This Cuban-style burger uses spiced beef and chorizo, topped with crispy potato sticks and a secret red sauce. Totally different—and totally delicious.

10. The Luther Burger – Mulligan’s Bar & Grill (Decatur, GA)

Yep, that’s a burger with a glazed donut for a bun. Sweet, savory, and wildly indulgent.