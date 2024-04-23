How to “Spring Clean” Your Relationship

It’s that time of year when many of us are purging closets, cleaning out the garage and deep cleaning our homes. It also might be a great time to “spring clean” your relationship, too. The relationship resource “Prepare & Enrich” offers up a few tips to tidy up our relationships this Spring!

Air Things Out – Is there an issue or complaint you’ve been holding onto and have not expressed? Maybe now is the time to no longer hold onto those thoughts and feelings and respectfully and honestly share them with your partner.

Declutter – Are there things getting in the way of growing and nurturing relationship? Just like our homes, we can allow outside things to clutter our relationships. Take time to purge stuff that might be coming between you and your mate.

Make a To-Do List – What are some things you’ve been wanting to do in your relationship? Make a to-do list of actionable items you want to start doing.