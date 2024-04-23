Listen Live
Relationships

How to “Spring Clean” Your Relationship

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s that time of year when many of us are purging closets, cleaning out the garage and deep cleaning our homes. It also might be a great time to “spring clean” your relationship, too. The relationship resource “Prepare & Enrich” offers up a few tips to tidy up our relationships this Spring!

Air Things Out – Is there an issue or complaint you’ve been holding onto and have not expressed? Maybe now is the time to no longer hold onto those thoughts and feelings and respectfully and honestly share them with your partner.

Related Stories

Declutter – Are there things getting in the way of growing and nurturing relationship? Just like our homes, we can allow outside things to clutter our relationships. Take time to purge stuff that might be coming between you and your mate.

Make a To-Do List – What are some things you’ve been wanting to do in your relationship? Make a to-do list of actionable items you want to start doing.

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Happy young woman and man ready to clean house on colorful pink background
Relationships

How to “Spring Clean” Your Relationship

Hooded person shadow outdoors in Missouri
Entertainment

Mysterious Photo Impacting People Who See It

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

mcdonalds
B in the now

Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce

Travel

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept
Entertainment

Travel Site For Hidden Gems

In this photo illustration, the Costco Wholesale logo seen...
Shop

The Most Popular Costco Item in Indiana Will Surprise You

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close