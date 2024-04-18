Listen Live
Mysterious Photo Impacting People Who See It

Published on April 18, 2024

A couple in the UK bought an old house to renovate and since then spooky ominous things have been happening.  They even caught a black mass in a photo that appears to be rising up out of the floor.  The couple posted these pics online and people on social media say just looking at the photos of the black mass made them feel panicky.

I didn’t post the pics here, in case you don’t want to see them.  If you DO want to see them, click here and scroll down.

