This Trick Makes You 42% More Likely to Achieve Goals. Caitlin Clark Used it to Reach the WNBA

In second grade, Caitlin Clark made a list of her goals and on that list she wrote – “Play in the WNBA.” Her mom still has her second-grade goal list. Of all the junk parents save, this is actually pretty cool.

We can learn a lesson from Caitlin… and from an old boss I used to have. This former boss of mine made me write down goals every year, and he didn’t even care if they were related to my job. He’d make me write down personal goals too. He said, “Sean, there’s power in writing them down.”

He and second grade Caitlin are both correct. There’s research that says people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them. Not 10%, not 25%….but 42% more likely!

So, what can you write down today? Maybe you write it down on a post it note and put it in a place you’ll see it every day. Maybe you write it in a journal. Maybe just in the notes app on your phone. That’s what I do. At the bottom of a to-do list I have in my notes app, I have goals typed out there… and over the years, I’ve achieved many of them – and it’s super thrilling to cross them off.