The Indianapolis Connection to the Invention of the Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Today, April 12th is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day!

I remember talking last week about how Harrison Ford puts tomato and Worcestershire sauce on his. I think that sounds fun.

Best grilled cheese I’ve ever had is from Milktooth. They put a sunny side up duck egg on top of it and the egg yolk oozes down into it. So good. That’s my complaint with most grilled cheeses is that they’re too dry.

Nice that Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day fell today because we’ve got perfect grilled cheese and tomato soup weather.

Did you know, by the way that there’s an Indianapolis connection to the invention of the grilled cheese sandwich? The grilled cheese became popular after the invention of Kraft American Cheese singles and sliced bread. Sliced bread was popularized by Wonder Bread, which was founded in Indianapolis back in 1921. Learn more here.