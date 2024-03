Have you made plans for where and how you’re going to watch the eclipse?

The how part is basically my way of asking if you have your eclipse glasses yet. I thought I was being smart. I saved mine from the last eclipse back in 2017. Turns out, they expire… so, don’t use your leftovers.

Sonic wants to help you out. They’ve got a new blackout slush float in honor of the eclipse…and each one comes with a free pair of eclipse glasses.

