Not Enough Time to Work Out? Think Again

While you might not be able to “catch up” on sleep on the weekends, a new study says that weekend workouts can be effective for those who have busy weekday schedules.

Previous research suggests an adult get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week. But it might not necessarily need to spread throughout the entire week. According to the Obesity Society, getting in physical activity on Saturday and Sunday can be just as effective for our health – in particular, losing weight – as working out Monday through Friday.

So if your work and school week is jammed, you can still stay in shape and lose weight by taking advantage of more free time on the weekend to exercise!