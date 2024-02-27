Jump at these Leap Day Deals & Freebies

With 2024 being a “Leap Year” how will you spend your extra 24 hours? Or maybe, what will you spend on your extra day this year? With the special every-four-years-occurrence, many restaurants are offering special deals and freebies on February 29. Among them:

Krispy Kreme – a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen. Additionally, customers with a birthday on Feb. 29, can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary.

Wendy’s – a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart, a new menu item, during breakfast hours at participating Wendy’s restaurant.

Chipotle – is offering rewards members free guacamole when using the code EXTRA24 at checkout on the brand’s app or website.

Dunkin’ – Rewards members can get a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for $2 when they order through the Dunkin’ app. Plus, rewards members will receive 4x points on all app purchases made on Leap Day.

Papa Murphy’s – the take-and-bake pizza chain is offering 29% off when you spend $20 using the code LEAP24. Valid for online orders on Leap Day.

Taco Bell – get a Crunchwrap for a discounted price of $2.29, limit one per customer. Only valid for digital orders.