Is Happy Hour coming back to Indiana?

Published on January 22, 2024

It’s the end of the workday and you are ready to head to your local establishment and partake in “Happy Hour”. Except, you’re in Indiana and there is no ‘Happy Hour”. It’s not legal here. Wait, what?

hap·py hour

[ˈhapē ˌou(ə)r]

NOUN
  1. a period of the day when drinks are sold at reduced prices in a bar or restaurant. It’s also a marketing tool. Discounted menu items like appetizers are often served during happy hour.
Time-limited discounts on alcoholic beverages have been prohibited in Indiana since 1985. The concern lies in their potential to encourage the rapid consumption of a substantial amount of alcohol within a brief timeframe. Although, it’s worth noting that the existing law doesn’t prohibit drink specials that extend throughout the day. So, all day drink specials are ok, but Happy Hour from 5pm-7pm isn’t? Got it.

However, there is a potential change on the horizon as lawmakers are set to discuss the legalization of happy hours with House Bill 1086 up for a hearing.

Nevertheless, it’s important to acknowledge that altering alcohol laws in the state can be a lengthy process. For example, the introduction of Sunday sales took a staggering 200 years to materialize.

Notably, Indiana stands among the eight states that currently prohibit happy hours, citing concerns related to binge drinking and drunk driving.

Which States prohibit Happy Hour?

  1. Alaska
  2. Indiana
  3. Massachusetts
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Rhode Island
  7. Utah
  8. Vermont
  9. Washinton
Where did the phrase “Happy Hour” originate?

The term’s roots can be traced back to the early 19th century when the expression “happy hour” found its place in U.S. Naval slang. In this context, it referred to a designated entertainment period during which activities like boxing and wrestling matches would take place on board ships. It wasn’t until the end of prohibition that “happy hour” suggested alcohol.

