Study finds these are Indiana’s favorite Christmas movies

Christmas brings with it many traditions, including the movies we watch. Whether you have kids or just want to get in the holiday mood, a Christmas movie will help get you into the spirit of the season.

A new study has crowned “It’s a Wonderful Life” as Indiana’s favorite Christmas movie. CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of searches for more than 180 Christmas movies to determine which ones are Indiana’s favorites. The titles of each movie were combined with terms such as ‘buy,’ ‘blu ray,’ ‘Netflix,’ and ‘watch online,’ to cover the various ways people watch these movies.

Indiana’s favorite Christmas movies:

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Ranking as Indiana’s favorite Christmas movie is “It’s a Wonderful Life” with 4,753 monthly Google searches on average. It is fitting that “It’s a Wonderful Life” tops the list as Indiana’s favorite Christmas movie given that it is a mainstay of many people’s Christmas watchlists. The 1946 classic, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, follows George Bailey, a businessman on Christmas Eve. He thinks the world would be better off without him.

He is reminded of the positive impact he has had on his community and the people he loves when a guardian angel shows him a timeline in which he never existed.

2. The Holiday (2006)

Indiana’s second favorite Christmas movie is 2006’s “The Holiday” with 2,751 average monthly searches. Starring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Cameron Diaz, “The Holiday” is a romantic comedy that follows two unlucky-in-love women, one from Los Angeles and the other from England, who arrange a house swap for the holidays to get away from their troubled love lives.

3. Bad Santa (2003)

With 2,383 average monthly searches, “Bad Santa” is Indiana’s third favorite Christmas movie. Starring Billy Bob Thornton as the bad Santa, Willie T. Soke. This dark comedy follows his life as an alcoholic thief who robs shopping malls on Christmas Eve under the pretense of working as a mall Santa. However, his addictions see him become increasingly unable to play the role of Santa.

4. Elf (2003)

“Elf” is Indiana’s fourth favorite Christmas movie, with 2,245 average monthly searches. The 2003 comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves from birth, as he discovers his true identity and that his biological father is still alive. He sets out for New York City to find him and help get him off Santa’s naughty list.

5. Scrooged (1988)

“Scrooged” sits fifth for Indiana’s favorite Christmas movies, with 1,880 monthly searches on average. A modern retelling of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, “Scrooged” stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a selfish TV executive more interested in his career than the people around him. He is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, who show Frank the error of his ways.

America’s Top 20 favorite Christmas movies by Google searches:

Rank Movie Average monthly searches 1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 221,818 2. The Holiday (2006) 156,644 3. Elf (2003) 118,774 4. Bad Santa (2003) 112,517 5. Little Women (2019) 100,898 6. Scrooged (1988) 86,694 7. The Night Before (2015) 69,351 8. Fred Claus (2007) 50,290 9. Arthur Christmas (2011) 48,532 10. Last Holiday (2006) 48,529 11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) 43,965 12. Jack Frost (1998) 39,257 13. The Family Man (2000) 37,514 14. Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) 34,536 15. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) 33,218 16. Holiday Inn (1942) 26,896 17. Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) 26,287 18. Little Women (1994) 26,284 19. Serendipity (2001) 25,647 20. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970) 22,015

The post Study finds these are Indiana’s favorite Christmas movies appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO 10 Free Family Friendly Mid-September Events Near Indy

Study finds these are Indiana’s favorite Christmas movies was originally published on wibc.com