Experts Reveal the Most Distracting Christmas Songs

The festive season is in full swing and with the all-too familiar holiday melodies that are playing everywhere. You’ll hear them on the radio, in the grocery store and in offices. However, some songs help you with tasks and some don’t. Let’s discover songs that actually help you to be more productive.

A scientific study revealed that Christmas songs with beats per minute (BPMs) paced at 50-80 are best for productivity. They help you to become calm, alert and increase concentration.

With this in mind, experts at Workamajig, have analyzed the BPM of the most played holiday songs to determine those that are the most distracting and which can actually help maintain focus.

Most Distracting Christmas Songs

Rank Song Artist BPM 1 Mele Kalikimaka – Single Version Bing Crosby 208 2 The Happiest Christmas Tree Nat King Cole 206 3 It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Andy Williams 202 4 Santa Tell Me Ariana Grande 192 5 Caroling, Caroling Nat King Cole 185 6 Christmas Dream Perry Como 184 7 Please Come Home for Christmas – 2013 Remaster The Eagles 183 8 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Judy Garland 181 9 Jingle Bells – Remastered 1999 Frank Sinatra 175 10 Adeste Fideles Bing Crosby 165

Surprisingly, the top two most played holiday songs on Spotify, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” and Whams! “Last Christmas” leaned more towards being more distracting. They have 150 BPM and 108 BPM, respectively.

All in all, Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, Spotify’s third most played holiday song, is a bit more on the productive side with 95 beats per minute.

Best Holiday Songs for Productivity

Rank Song Artist BPM 1 Carol of the Bells Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych 47 2 Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee 67 3 Silver Bells Bing Crosby 71 4 Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season Andy Williams 74 5 O Christmas Tree Tony Bennett 74 6 Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio 75 7 The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) Nat King Cole 79 8 The Christmas Waltz – Remastered 1999 Frank Sinatra 80 9 The First Noël Andy Williams 81 10 Linus and Lucy Vince Guaraldi Trio 81

Methodology

Workamajig analyzed the list of most played holiday music according to Spotify’s Christmas Classics playlist and Billboards Top Holiday Albums. The beats per minute (BPM) of each song was then recorded, with songs being ranked from highest BPM to the lowest.

The post Experts Reveal the Most Distracting Christmas Songs appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO 10 Free Family Friendly Mid-September Events Near Indy

Experts Reveal the Most Distracting Christmas Songs was originally published on wibc.com