Experts Reveal the Most Distracting Christmas Songs

The festive season is in full swing and with the all-too familiar holiday melodies that are playing everywhere. You’ll hear them on the radio, in the grocery store and in offices. However, some songs help you with tasks and some don’t. Let’s discover songs that actually help you to be more productive.
A scientific study revealed that Christmas songs with beats per minute (BPMs) paced at 50-80 are best for productivity. They help you to become calm, alert and increase concentration.
With this in mind, experts at Workamajig, have analyzed the BPM of the most played holiday songs to determine those that are the most distracting and which can actually help maintain focus.
Most Distracting Christmas Songs
|Rank
|Song
|Artist
|BPM
|1
|Mele Kalikimaka – Single Version
|Bing Crosby
|208
|2
|The Happiest Christmas Tree
|Nat King Cole
|206
|3
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|Andy Williams
|202
|4
|Santa Tell Me
|Ariana Grande
|192
|5
|Caroling, Caroling
|Nat King Cole
|185
|6
|Christmas Dream
|Perry Como
|184
|7
|Please Come Home for Christmas – 2013 Remaster
|The Eagles
|183
|8
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
|Judy Garland
|181
|9
|Jingle Bells – Remastered 1999
|Frank Sinatra
|175
|10
|Adeste Fideles
|Bing Crosby
|165
Surprisingly, the top two most played holiday songs on Spotify, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” and Whams! “Last Christmas” leaned more towards being more distracting. They have 150 BPM and 108 BPM, respectively.
All in all, Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, Spotify’s third most played holiday song, is a bit more on the productive side with 95 beats per minute.
Best Holiday Songs for Productivity
|Rank
|Song
|Artist
|BPM
|1
|Carol of the Bells
|Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych
|47
|2
|Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
|Brenda Lee
|67
|3
|Silver Bells
|Bing Crosby
|71
|4
|Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season
|Andy Williams
|74
|5
|O Christmas Tree
|Tony Bennett
|74
|6
|Christmas Time Is Here
|Vince Guaraldi Trio
|75
|7
|The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
|Nat King Cole
|79
|8
|The Christmas Waltz – Remastered 1999
|Frank Sinatra
|80
|9
|The First Noël
|Andy Williams
|81
|10
|Linus and Lucy
|Vince Guaraldi Trio
|81
Methodology
Workamajig analyzed the list of most played holiday music according to Spotify’s Christmas Classics playlist and Billboards Top Holiday Albums. The beats per minute (BPM) of each song was then recorded, with songs being ranked from highest BPM to the lowest.
