Inspire HER Honorees

1. Leslie Carter-PrallSource:na
Meet Leslie Carter-Prall, the driving force behind Private Wealth Management at Regions Bank! 💼 With over 25 years of industry expertise, Leslie leads a team delivering top-notch financial services. A proud alumna of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, Leslie’s leadership extends beyond the boardroom. 🎓 She’s dedicated to her community, serving on prestigious boards like the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the 500 Festival. 🏛️ She’s a trailblazer in finance and a beacon of empowerment for women everywhere. 👩💼💪
2. Anna CageSource:na
As the Vice President of Radio Promotion for Warner Music Nashville, Anna Cage
supervises her team in securing National airplay for Warner’s roster of artists and their
music. Her team is responsible for delivering countless #1 singles for well-established
superstars such as Blake Shelton, rising stars like Dan+ Shay and newcomers like
Bailey Zimmerman. In addition to this, Anna and her husband Dan own and operate 4
restaurants and bars throughout Indianapolis, also of legacy and newcomer status;
from MassAve’s newest bar Nowhere Special to Broad Ripple’s longtime staple,
Ambrosia Italian Restaurant, whichAnna’s immigrant grandparents and father founded
in 1979.