Indiana State Fair Unveils 2023 Food Lineup!

It’s that time of year again when the Indiana State Fair unveils its lineup of delectable treats that are sure to tantalize the taste buds of fairgoers. With a wide variety of 140 different food stands, there is something for everyone at this year’s fair, including both classic favorites and exciting new additions. From savory to sweet, here are some of the must-try items that will be gracing the fairgrounds from July 28 to August 20 (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). Check them out below!

1. BBQ Pig Wings Source:na For the pork enthusiasts, the BBQ Pig Wings offered by Indiana Pork are a delectable treat. These bone-in pork wings, derived from the bottom of the ham, feature tender, dark meat bursting with mouthwatering flavors. With a small bone running through the center and a convenient handle, these wings are a hands-on delight that will have you coming back for more. state fair food

2. Bratchos Source:na If you’re craving a fiesta on a plate, look no further than the Bratchos from Urick Concessions. These tortilla chips are topped with a sizzling bratwurst, creamy hatch queso, zesty jalapeños, fire-roasted salsa, and a dollop of sour cream. Each crunchy bite is a flavor explosion that will leave you craving another round.

3. Buffalo Pork-n-Mac Source:na Buffalo Pork-n-Mac from Nitro Hog BBQ is a bowl of comfort food that combines homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and a drizzle of ranch dressing. The rich and creamy mac-n-cheese perfectly complements the bold flavors of the buffalo sauce and tender pulled pork.

4. Cherry Lemonade Twister Source:na For a refreshing and tangy beverage, try the Cherry Lemonade Twister from Twisted Drinks and Food. This citrus refresher, made in partnership with Ball State University, is the perfect balance of bright cherry flavors and zesty lemonade. It’s a drink that will keep you cool and refreshed as you explore the fairgrounds.

5. Chocolate Glazed Popcorn Source:na Indulge your sweet tooth with the Chocolate Glazed Popcorn from Olde Tyme Poppin Korn. This classic popcorn is popped the old-fashioned way, but with a twist. It’s coated with a delectable chocolate glaze and a hint of salt, creating a perfect combination of sweet and savory.

6. Cinnamon Crunch Corn Source:na If you’re looking for a unique and flavorful twist on corn, try the Cinnamon Crunch Corn from Fairlivin Concessions. Shredded sweet corn on the cob is smothered in butter and topped with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon toast crunch and a drizzle of cream cheese icing. It’s a delightful blend of sweet, creamy, and crunchy that will leave you craving more.

7. Deep Fried Corn Source:na Corn lovers will also enjoy the Deep Fried Corn on a Stick offered by Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory. This mouthwatering treat features a 6-inch ear of corn on a stick seasoned to perfection, dipped into a buttermilk and egg mixture, and rolled in a flour corn meal with spices. It’s then fried to a golden brown and topped off with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. Each bite is enhanced with a Cholula hot sauce pack for an extra kick of flavor.

8. Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale Source:na For the beer enthusiasts, the Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale from Sun King Brewery & Spirits is a must-try. This unique brew is an Oatmeal Milk Porter made with oats, lactose, chocolate malt, and 300 pounds of chocolate sandwich cookies. It’s a decadent and indulgent beverage that combines the best of beer and cookies.

9. Elote Street Corn Pizza Source:na Pizza lovers will rejoice with the Elote Street Corn Pizza offered by DG Concession. This signature pizza features a crispy crust topped with a mixed base of mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, a drizzle of chipotle mayo, a sprinkle of tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips for an added crunch. It’s a fusion of flavors that will satisfy your pizza cravings with a unique twist.

10. Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup Source:na If you’re a fan of spicy and cheesy delights, the Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup from Wilson Concessions is a must-try. It combines corn, nacho cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and tajin, all served in a convenient cup. Each spoonful offers a fiery and cheesy explosion of flavors.

11. Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake Source:na Cool down with the Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake from Urick Concessions. This boozy milkshake features creamy vanilla ice cream, milk, and Hotel Tango’s Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon. Topped with classic s’mores essentials, it’s a delightful blend of nostalgia and indulgence.

12. Hoosier Burger Mango Source:na For those looking for plant-based options, the Hoosier Burger Mango from Black Leaf Vegan, LLC is a standout choice. This unique burger patty, made from plant-based ingredients, is submerged in a special Black Leaf sauce (teriyaki BBQ) and topped with fresh mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese. Served on a buttery brioche bun, it showcases the best of Indiana’s plant-based offerings.

13. Indiana Hardwood Nachos Source:na Indiana Hardwood Nachos from Twisted Drinks and Food are a savory delight. These nachos feature crispy tortilla chips layered with queso cheese, homemade Indiana street corn, and a drizzle of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce. It’s a flavorful combination that will satisfy your nacho cravings.

14. Italian Melt Source:na Indulge in the Italian Melt offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc. This mouthwatering sandwich features provolone cheese and basil pesto on sourdough bread, served with marinara sauce for dipping. The gooey cheese and aromatic pesto create a perfect harmony of flavors.

15. Lemon Drop Drizzle Source:na For a sweet and gooey treat, try the Lemon Drop Drizzle from R&W Concessions. This dessert consists of mini sponge cakes with lemon icing, dipped in funnel cake batter, deep-fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with vanilla icing. It’s a heavenly combination of textures and flavors that will leave you wanting more.

16. Nutellaphant Ear Source:na The Nutellaphant Ear from Urick Concessions is a whimsical twist on a State Fair favorite. This fried dough creation is generously slathered with velvety Nutella and topped with fresh strawberries and bananas. A sprinkle of powdered sugar adds the perfect touch of sweetness. Each bite is a delightful blend of childhood nostalgia and pure delight.

17. Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel Source:na For a unique twist on a pretzel, try the Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel from Wilson Concessions. This jumbo pretzel is topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese. It’s a savory and cheesy delight that combines the best of pizza and pretzels.

18. S’mores Funnel Cake Source:na Indulge in the nostalgia of campfire treats with the S’mores Funnel Cake from LT Concessions LLC. This funnel cake is drizzled with marshmallow, Hershey’s chocolate, and graham cracker crumbles, creating a dessert reminiscent of cozy bonfires and summer nights.

19. Sirloin Tip Fries Source:na For a hearty and flavorful option, try the Sirloin Tip Fries from SW Concessions. This dish starts with a base of curly fries cooked to a golden brown and topped with cheese, tender sirloin tips, and a generous drizzle of A1 steak sauce. It’s a satisfying meal that combines the best of fries and steak.