Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Join Nick Jordan at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema!

Add to Calendar

SC Cinema | Alamo Drafthouse x Nick Jordan Holiday Promo
  • Date/time: Dec 18, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
  • Address: 3898 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN

Don’t miss your chance to step into your favorite Christmas movies at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema! 🎄🎬

Join our very own Nick Jordan on Thursday, December 18th for a festive night full of holiday cheer. ✨ Test your knowledge with holiday-themed trivia, enjoy fun giveaways and prizes, and settle in for a special big-screen showing of the beloved holiday classic, Elf.

📲 Don’t wait! Get your tickets today at alamoindy.com.

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close